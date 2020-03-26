Closures and changes at Fort Gordon due to COVID-19

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WJBF) — Fort Gordon is implementing new regulations on post to curb the spread of COVID-19. Thursday, members of the Command Team held their third virtual town hall meeting.

“Covid-19 remains to be a fluid situation,” said Maj. Gen. Neil S. Hershey. “I know that soldiers, their families, and our civilian employees have questions and concerns.”

For instance, The Commissary will serve only active duty and their dependents from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. All other eligible patrons will be served afterward.

“We’ve received a lot of feedback on how we are currently doing our hours,” said Col. James Clifford. “We are going to leave that in place to for several more days to see what the traffic pattern looks like, and see what the effect is overall.”

The military base is also restricting access to the post for visitors. Loved ones will not be able to see their soldiers graduate. The commander for the 15th Signal Brigade says he has 56 soldiers leaving to go home until further notice.

“I’m not allowing families to go over to the barracks, to show up to graduations, essentially we’re not allowing them on post,” explained Col. John Batson. “If they don’t have any business on post, then I don’t need them coming here.”

The soldiers who were projected to go overseas after graduation are on hold.

“Some of those soldiers will be reassigned within the continental United States, or within Hawaii or Alaska,” said Col. Batson. “It’s different for different soldiers, but we are not going to them overseas.”

As cases of coronavirus spike, the question of testing is on the forefront of people’s minds.

“We have the ability to test,” said Col. Carlene A.S. Blanding. “We are following an algorithm to ensure that we’re maximizing the resources we have.”

Fort Gordon has one tent up for screening procedures. More are expected to be in place in specific locations.