Closure of schools in Williston 29 unlikely but possible; officials monitoring field trips

WILLISTON, S.C. (WJBF) — Williston School District 29 is sharing details surrounding the coronavirus and the district’s response.

“We consider closure of schools for an extended time due to health concerns to be unlikely, but possible,” officials said in a news release. “The district is monitoring all our field trips and school-sponsored travel and may cancel trips as necessary based on travel advisories from the CDC,” it added.

Following news of the coronavirus outbreak, we’ve learned the District is in close contact with officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, and the South Carolina Department of Education.

We’re told the decision to close schools due to coronavirus would only be made under direct guidance from the SC DHEC and the SC Department of Education.