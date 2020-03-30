Closing of Augusta government offices likely extended

The closed signs will be staying at Augusta Government offices.

Two weeks ago Mayor Davis issued an order closing government related offices, and libraries until April first.

Now with the President extending social distancing guidelines to the end of April the Mayor saying the city will likely follow suit.

“Based on what we now know we will issue likely another order further extending the closure of those public facilities at a minimum the 16th of April and probably likely until the 30th,” said Mayor Hardie Davis.

Davis is encouraging business and non profits to take part in a survey on the city’s website about the the impact of the coronavirus, to help the city make decisions on where relief funds can be directed.