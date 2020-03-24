Closing could be worse than COVID-19 for small business owner

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) It’s not just bars being shut down, other businesses where people gather have been ordered to close.

This includes beauty salons and barbershops.

The owner of Kenny’s Masterkutz had changed his policies to keep customers separated before the shut down was ordered.

He says this is going to do more harm than help for small businesses like his…

“I understand, don’t get me wrong, I think the economic standpoint of this is going to hurt more than the coronavirus. I could be wrong, I’m not a scientist, I’m not an economist, I’m a barber but to me I think that is what will happen,” said Kenneth Weed the owner.

City inspectors say they are investigating complaints from the public about business that are open after being mandated to close.

