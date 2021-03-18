Closing Augusta offices “right thing” even with no storms

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Now this service Center behind me can be a busy place with taxpayers wanting to give up some of their money to the city but today all activity called off because of storms.

It’s the place to go in south Augusta to pay water bills or taxes, the city services center.

It took Willie Lavan some effort to get there he wanted to get his car tags, but it didn’t happen.

“They’re closed what’s up he said?

Lavan wasn’t alone many coming to the service center only to find the doors closed.

We were in store for severe weather and our role in local government is to manage for the health welfare of all of our citizens that includes our employees, said Mayor Hardie Davis.

So city employee were out of the offices because of weather worries leaving many taxpayers staring at locked doors.

“Is that legitimate?”

“I’m not sure I’m not going to say on that I wish it wasn’t so,” said Hans Turner.

“So I have to wait until tomorrow,” asked Lavin.

“How’s the weather today?

“Nice, beautiful,” he said

“Are you a little upset?”

“Ah yes,” Lavan said.

Yes, no windshield wipers needed at the closed drive through window and on the doors, no signs as to why the office was closed.

“No definitely didn’t say anything on the door,” said Kenneth Wright.

“Should there have been a note on the door?”

“Oh yeah,” he said.

So frustrated taxpayers, but no regrets from city officials who made the call.

“It was in fact the right thing to do,” said Mayor Hardie Davis.

“You know had it been bad weather you’d be saying oh my goodness you made a good decision the weather’s great so thank God for that,” said Brenda Wright.

Now the city of Augusta did put on its website that all city offices would be closed today and re-open tomorrow however the people who like to pay their bills in person are not regular visitors to the city website in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.