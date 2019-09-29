Clients safe after assisted living facility fire

All clients safe after Augusta Villas Health and Rehabilitation Center fire.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta Fire Department firefighters extinguished flames at the Augusta Villas Health and Rehabilitation Center at 2237 Lee Street.



According to firefighters, the fire was spotted at around 7:15 p.m.

A spokesperson with the Augusta Fire Department confirmed the initial call and stated three subsequent calls were made and firefighters arrived by 7:20 p.m.

NewsChannel 6 learned on the scene that 11 residents were inside the building and everyone made it out safely.



After about an hour, the fire was under control.

The building appears to be a complete loss, according to the fire department’s spokesperson.

Fire Chief Chris James told NewsChannel 6 those 11 clients will be relocated to two other health and rehabilitation centers.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.