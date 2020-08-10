Classes are back in session at Augusta University, what you need to know

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Classes are back in session at Augusta University today.

There are more students registered this fall than last, and, like most other things, students have different daily requirements and safety rules.

All students are expected to have in-person learning unless told otherwise. In that case there would be a hybrid model to learning online.

Face coverings are required for students and staff. You are not required to get tested before going to school, but if you feel sick it’s encouraged you stay home.

Students are asked to bring their own lap top. As far as completing clinicals and internships, refer to your supervisor.

There are options for learning and instruction if you test positive.

Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost at AU, Dr. Gretchen Caughman, says, “so, faculty have already been encouraged in all of their contigency plans to think about that very thing. 1. What if they themselves become ill? Because that could happen to a faculty member, and what happens then for instruction? And then a student who might have to self isolate.”

If you test positive, AU is asking you report it to Student Health so they can keep track of the virus.

When it comes to any student or public meetings, attendance will be taken online. This is what could be used for contact tracing if necessary.

In-person events are capped at 50 people. Outside guests are not allowed.

Recreation centers are suspending services like showers, checking out equipment, and contact sports.

Libraries will have new times and dining services will have occupancy limits.

Fall 2020 University Libraries’ Hours

Sunday 2:00 PM -10:00 PM Monday 7:30 AM – 11:00 PM Tuesday 7:30 AM – 11:00 PM Wednesday 7:30 AM – 11:00 PM Thursday 7:30 AM – 11:00 PM Friday 7:30 AM– 7:00 PM Saturday 9 :00 AM – 5:00 PM Library Times

“One of the main things we are trying to stress on everyone as a community, especially at Augusta University is personal accountability. We all have responsibility not only for our own health and safety, but also for our friends and that’s never been more true than in this pandemic situation,” says Dr. Gretchen Caughman.

Residents who get sick and can’t leave the living area will be placed in an isolated room.

Masks do NOT substitute for social distancing.

If you have suspicions someone is positive and you want to report it, you can call 706-721-2663 or email REPORTCOVID@augusta.edu.

Augusta University has Frequently Asked Questions HERE.