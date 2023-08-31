APPLING, Ga. (WJBF) – At a ribbon-cutting ceremony this morning, the Columbia County Chamber of Commerce and Clarks Hill Marina celebrated some changes and updates.

“We have such a wonderful amenity in the lake, and to support our businesses that are providing those activities that people, our residents like to take advantage of,” said Russell Lahodny, the CEO and President of the Columbia County Chamber of Commerce.

The marina, now owned by Brunswick Boat Group, is selling and renting brands like Crestliner, Lund, Princecraft, Heyday and Bayliner to buy or rent.

“Better quality boats, but more affordable boats to experience the CSRA,” said Matthew Reid, the Sales Lead at Clarks Hill Marina.

Other renovations have been done to the service house, the store, docks, and more.

“There’s been a few little small renovations. There is more stuff to come for the CSRA, Brunswick plans to put some money into this area,” Reid said.

The full-service marina offers servicing, repairs, storage and easy access to the water.

“You don’t have to worry about putting the boat in the water yourself, a lot of people in the area work really hard like at Fort Gordon, or the hospital, first responders and stuff,” Reid said. “Whenever they get off work on their weekends, the last thing they wanna do is put a boat in the water. They just wanna get out on the water, enjoy life.”

And they want to keep making improvements.

“It’s a great thing that we’re able to spend this money and develop the community all for quality boats at great prices for the community,” Reid said. “My biggest thing is, people need to have more outlets to have fun, more things to do, and I feel like this is definitely giving them something to do.”

He said the next step for the marina is to build a restaurant, which he says many guests have been asking for.