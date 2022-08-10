AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The City of Augusta’s transit system is reducing fares for seniors, Medicare recipients, and mobility-challenged riders.

According to an Augusta Transit spokesperson, discounted fares and passes will take 50 percent off regular fares. A regular fixed route single fare is $1.25 and the discounted equivalent fare is now 60 cents.

Seniors 65 years and older will now only need to show proof of age when getting on the bus to received the discounted fare. Seniors can also obtain a Senior Transit ID card by calling (706) 821-1721 between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Medicare riders must show their valid Medicare Card when getting on the bus to receive the reduced fare. Mobility-challenged riders may be eligible for the paratransit service, which includes transportation to meet the rider and take them to their destination. To determine eligibility and register, call (706) 821-1721 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

You can find bus routes and schedules nearest you by calling (706) 821-1719 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.