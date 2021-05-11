City sewer and water rate increase proposal fails in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – For now, you will not see a hike on your sewer and water bills in Aiken.

The proposal failed after not getting a second motion by any council member during a meeting Monday night.

“Several years ago, city council commissioned a rate study. With in mind some projects that needed to be done as well as a new water plant so we are following those recommendations laid out in our rate study,” said City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh.

Right before the motion, Bedenbaugh announced he received information from the US Treasury just moments before the council meeting started about how the city can spend COVID-19 relief funds.

This was during Bedenbaugh’s presentation of the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget proposal, which he said is balanced without the increase of water and sewer rates. Bedenbaugh reported one area where the city can spend federal COVID-19 relief funds is in water and sewer upgrades.

As for the millage rate, council members approved to keep it at 62 and a second vote of approval is needed before things are final. The millage rate hasn’t changed since 2012.