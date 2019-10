AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has learned that the city of Augusta has settled with the family of Melquan Robinson Jr. for $1.5 million.

Melquan was 12-years-old when he was accidentally electrocuted and killed in October of 2018 at Fleming Park.

The families of two other children, injured in the same incident, have also received settlements.

This is a developing story.