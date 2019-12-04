City prepares to announce Lock and Dam path

The Corps of Engineers stunned many in Augusta when it announced it would replace Lock and Dam with a rock weir and fish passage that was six weeks ago it was a decision many in our area did not like Augusta did not like but Augusta’s response hasn’t been made clear.

The future of Lock and Dam is on the Augusta commissioner’s minds, and city leaders say they’re prepared to announce the next step, sooner rather than later

“I think so I think we had good discussions on where we need to be where we need to go and I think you’ll see a decision probably by the end of the week,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Sean Frantom.

Commissioners called in their Lock and Dam consultant and attorney into legal sessions the result a lot of talk, but so far no action.

“It seems like in Augusta every time we have something very, very important we need to move quickly on it takes forever to get done we need to do something we need to go ahead and join Carolina in the lawsuit,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

In November South Carolina filed a federal lawsuit to to stop the Corps plan to remove Lock and Dam the lawsuit also calls for stopping Savannah Harbor deepening .

“Even joining a lawsuit I’m not sure that’s the correct way to go either if you look at South Carolinas lawsuit a lot of it has to deal with South Carolina issues Augusta has it’s own issues,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

“What do you want to see, join South Carolina?”

“I don’t think we can do all that South Carolina did from from a SHEP standpoint in the lawsuit but so I think we’ll have to stand our ground and fight for our community, said the Mayor Pro-Tem

“So you would like to see a lawsuit?”

“I think we’re there and that’s probably where we will have to go,” said Frantom.

City leaders did talk lock and dam in legal session Tuesday but no announcement was made Mayor Hardie Davis saying that is coming the city’s response will be made public on Thursday in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.