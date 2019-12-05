City plan for Lock and Dam remains not made public

Still no word on Augusta’s plan to address the Corps of Engineers plan for the Lock and Dam.

Commissioners met with the city’s Lock and Dan consultant and attorney Tuesday in legal session.

We’ve been told they agreed on a response to the plan to replace Lock and Dam with a rock fish passage.

There’s also talk of following South Carolina’s lead, and suing the Corps.

We should have already made this announcement we should have already made this decision we should have already been moving forward on it,” said Commissioner John Clarke,

“So you want to see something?

“I want to something done I want something moving forward on it,” sauid Clarke.

“A lawsuit?”

“A lawsuit seems like a logical answer at this time,” said Clarke.

The Corps of Engineers said that Georgia and South Carolina could submit an alternate plan to build a taller rock weir. That would more of the pool. But local