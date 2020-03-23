City-owned property in Grovetown closed, businesses still open

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – After hearing Mayor Hardie Davis’ announcement of closing all restaurants, bars, gyms, and body care facilities in Augusta due to COVID-19, Grovetown Mayor Gary Jones decided to leave businesses open in his city. But all city-owned properties are closed.

“[The] police department is operating 24/7. No changes with that but you are not going to able to go to the parks. You’re not going to able to go into the lobby to pay your water bill. We do ask that you pay it either by phone or online or through our drive-thru which is going to remain open,” explained Grovetown Public Information Officer Ashley Campbell.



Gina Lopez said, “We’re going to go ahead and get our bill paid because usually on the 25th they cut you off. And from what we understand, they’re going to give you until May but if people don’t pay their bills, then they are going to double up.”

“There aren’t going to be any cut-offs from March or April so that way people can stay home and practice their social distancing. And not worry about coming into contact with a lot of people,” said Campbell.



Adrianne Benjamin added, “That’s very good especially to help people who are laid off. You know who aren’t able to pay their water bill, that would be sad if they had to go without it.”

Grovetown leaders have set up an Emergency Operations Center in City Hall where citizens can get help during this pandemic by calling in ( 706-863-4576 and choose OPTION 1) Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

“We do perform services for residents and part of that is keeping them safe,” said Campbell.

Benjamin said, “I’m very happy that they’re taking precautions because I don’t really know anything about this virus going on so I’m happy they’re doing what they’re doing to keep the community safe.”

Trash service will continue in Grovetown but not for bulk and yard waste. The city is also making sure those who are vulnerable to COVID-19 have the things they need.

Campbell assured, “The other day we did go buy an item that one senior citizen said they needed. So we are here for our residents any way we can possibly be.”

We will continue to keep you updated with the latest how Grovetown is handling the coronavirus pandemic.