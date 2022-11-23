AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The success of the new Freedom Pedestrian bridge has the full support of Augusta city leaders.

“Augusta is extremely invested in this bridge, this is now a hot spot for tourism as well as the locals,” said Interim City Administrator Takiyah Douse.

The investment includes $150,000 in the 2023 budget for the pedestrian bridge. The city is also making plans for the old building next to the bridge, options include removing it for more parking or renovating it.

“One thing you could put some restrooms there, if Parks and Rec need office space for the Riverfront, and the bridge, that would be a nice site,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

The bridge has been a site for many visitors, but what they are seeing now is paint peeling in spots, and the planters leaking leaving large stains on the bridge deck.

The city said if needed adjustments will be made.

“To ensure that one that you said the rainwater or the irrigation that that was keeping our plants alive that maybe a possible concern it’s something we have to look into in the future the paint peeling that’s also we’ll look into as well,” said Douse.

The new pedestrian bridge will be getting a lot of visitors over the holidays and should prove to be a popular spot, if the city puts its best foot forward.