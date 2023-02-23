WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) — Having a home means so much more than just a roof over your head. It means safety, comfort, community, and love.

And that’s why the city of Waynesboro is making sure that one family will have a place to call their own.

“And this new construction will help beautify the area– instead of having an empty lot, now you got a beautiful home,” Waynesboro Vice Mayor James Jones said.

The city is hopeful that the groundbreaking for the new home on 1025 Grubbs Street will be in the next 30 days.

“It’s been an ongoing process for some time now. We received some CHIP funds, we rehabbed one house, we reconstructed two houses, and with the money that was left we’re supposed to be able to build two homes, but the cost skyrocketed so we’re only able to build one at this time,” Jones said.

But the plan is to continue building homes for the people of Waynesboro.

“Workforce housing is a thing that’s needed in that area because everybody can’t afford a three, four hundred-thousand-dollar house. So, if you can get a home for a hundred thousand dollars or 180,000 dollars– something you can afford– on a minimum wage job, then you can move out of the projects and move your family into a home,” Jones said.

One neighbor who’s lived in the neighborhood for 30 years says this project is great.

“I mean, with inflation like you said, things are high and if it’ll benefit someone that’s in dire need of it, I think it’s a blessing,” Herman Brown said.

Vice Mayor Jones says it’s important for children to grow up in a stronger environment.

“Let’s say they’re moving out of the projects into a home, so now the children are being raised in a house– home environment instead of being in a project environment,” Jones said.

A house is just a building, but a home is what you make it, and people are glad this project is making that difference. If you wish to be a part of that difference, the city is welcoming mailed-in donations to the city hall.