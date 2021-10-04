City of Waynesboro investigating embezzlement allegations

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) — The Waynesboro City Attorney is independently investigating allegations that money was embezzled from the Municipal Court.

According to Waynesboro Police Chief Willie James Burley, allegations were brought to his department’s attention in September. The case was then turned over to City Attorney Randall Frails, who began a formal investigation Friday.

“The city of Waynesboro is aware of some accusations that have been made concerning our collection of fines and fees in reference to our city court,” Burley says.

It is unclear how much money was allegedly embezzled. Frails told NewsChannel 6, as of Monday, he has not been able to validate the allegations nor found evidence that any money is missing. His team is currently reviewing financial records from the Municipal Court as part of his investigation.

“The sad part about this is that accusations have been made,” Frails says. “If they’re unfounded, then there’s a city employee who has to live with that. I think you should dot your I’s and cross your T’s.”

“We want the public to know that we believe in morals and ethics, and we are a professional department,” Burley adds. “We don’t have anything to hide from the public. We’re not trying to cover up anything.”

If any evidence of embezzlement is discovered, Burley says the investigation will be transferred to a law enforcement agency.

Beginning November 1, the Waynesboro Municipal Court will no longer accept cash payments. All payments will need to be paid by credit card, money order or cashier’s check.