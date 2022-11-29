SALUDA, S.C (WJBF) – Many people came out to witness Saluda’s spectacular Christmas lighting event for the community.

“Long time since we had our Christmas tree lighting it was Courtney’s idea she’s kind of over festivities and things like that and she wanted to bring that tradition back” said Miliken Matthews, Mayor elect.

The Saluda community got to experience nice Christmas music, with hot chocolate, the Grinch even made an appearance for the kids.

“Merry Christmas from Palmetto dance academy!” said Palmetto Dance Academy & Fine Arts.

Dancers from the Palmetto Dance Academy shared their holiday job.

Mayor elect Miliken Matthews says it was important to bring this event back to Saluda, to come together as one.

“the importance is just community. We can’t grow as a community if don’t interact together and grow with each other. And the first step is people coming out and just being friendly and cordial to each other.” said Matthews.

They also plan to host other events for the Holiday season.

“We’re gonna have a Christmas parade we going to do that and it’ll be like other festivities going on also” said Matthews

If you want to see the Christmas tree, it’s located in front of the Saluda County Court House.