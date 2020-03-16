City of North Augusta to modify service delivery to minimize spread of COVID-19

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – In an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19, effective Monday, March 16th at 5:00 P.M. North Augusta will modify service delivery.

The modified services will run through Tuesday, March 31st as of now. The city will update social media accounts and their website regularly.

The decision to modify service delivery comes from recommendations by Governor Henry McMaster, DHEC and CDC. The following measures will be implemented through March 31st.

Access to City facilities will be restricted with notices posted at each City facility.

City employees should be contacted via email or phone. Priority for handling business will be via phone, email, conference call or video conference. City employees shall determine if any in-person discussion, meeting or material hand-off is necessary and will schedule as appropriate following social distancing guidelines.

The Municipal Building will be open, but employees will require appointments for in-person meetings.

The Riverview Park Activity Center and Community Center will be closed.

City-hosted athletic programs will be suspended and City athletic facilities will not be available for organized practice.

All parks will remain open for non-organized leisure activities; playgrounds will be sanitized.

All scheduled tournaments and events at City facilities have been cancelled or postponed.

All City utility payments, permit applications, tax payments and business license payments will be accepted at the drop box located in the City Municipal Building parking lot. No payments or applications will be accepted in person. Citizens may also make timely payments on the City website, bill pay through their financial institution, or USPS mail.

New utility service establishment will be available by appointment only. Please call 803.441.4219 to setup your appointment.

Employment applications can be submitted online at www.northaugusta.net/apply

The Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 19 will be cancelled.

Mayor Robert Pettit released the following statement,

“We understand the impact and potential hardships these actions will have on our community. The decisions were not made lightly and were made to ensure the safety of our citizens and reduce potential exposure. “We appreciate the understanding of our citizens during this pandemic emergency.”

Below is a list of essential services and personnel to continue operations with caution.

North Augusta Public Safety will:

Maintain a six-foot safe space during interviews

Take non-emergency reports over the phone to minimize contact

Postpone training exercises and educational events

Wear additional personal protective gear during response calls as necessary

Municipal Court will:

Cancel all session through March 31

Encourage payment of fines by mail or through drop box at Public Safety headquarters

Close substation firehouses to non-employees

Close Criminal Investigation Division to pedestrian traffic; contacts to be made by appointment only

Public Services will:

Continue trash and recycling pick-up as normal

Perform maintenance and landscaping

Limit employee-to-public contact

Public Works will:

Continue stormwater and construction inspections as normal, but person-to-person contact will be limited

Building inspections will be conducted as normal, but person-to-person contact will be limited

Road, sidewalk and storm drain maintenance will continue as normal

Planning & Development will: