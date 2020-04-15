City of Grovetown votes to implement “Extreme Working Conditions Pay Policy”

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – The City of Grovetown voted to implement an “Extreme Working Conditions Pay Policy” for some City employees whose job could expose them to COVID-19. Essential employees will be paid an hourly wage in extreme working conditions and for other purposes.

These essential employees will receive an additional $5.00 an hour to their regular hourly rate for each hour worked during the extreme working conditions and will be paid as part of regular payroll operations. All essential employees working during this period of Extreme Working Conditions must have pre-approval of work hours from their Department Director.