GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – The city of Grovetown is set to open warming shelters, Wednesday, in anticipation of frigid temperatures coming into our area.

Grovetown Mayor Gary Jones posted on Facebook that the Liberty Park Community Center (1040 Newmantown Road) will be opened as a warming shelter.

The facility will be open from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily, while the freezing temperatures are happening.

The facility will offer hot soup, hot chocolate, hot coffee, bottled water, snacks and blankets to those in need.