City of Grovetown to conduct annual fire hydrant testing and flushing







Augusta, GA (WJBF) – The City of Grovetown’s Fire Department will conduct annual fire hydrant testing and flushing July 9th, 10th, and the 11th.

The testing and flushing will start between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Affected residents will be notified via door hangers July 6th, 7th, and 8th.

Affected residents may have low water pressure and cloudy or brown water during testing. Make sure to wash your laundry after the water is no longer discolored as it may stain your clothing.

The affected areas are: Cohoe, Kaschwitna, Juneau, Sockeye, Seldovia, Chinook, and Gulkana,Courts; Northop Place; Kingfisher Way; Atlantic Avenue; Brandimere Drive; Brock Lane; and Lynbrook Way.





