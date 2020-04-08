City of Grovetown extends temporary closure of government facilities

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – The City of Grovetown has decided to extend the temporary closure of its government facilities following a special called meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

Grovetown City Council held a special called meeting at 5:00 P.M. on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 where the old resolution was repealed and they voted on a new one that extends the government facility closures through May 13, 2020.

The City has established an Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in City Hall. The EOC is taking all calls of a non-emergency nature. The Grovetown Department of Public Safety is operational and will respond to calls as usual. If you have a question, please call the EOC between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. at (706) 863-4576, OPTION 1.

The City also repealed its older resolution to add new language that complies with Governor Brian Kemp’s Shelter in Place Order. Public Safety officers and firefighters are now referred to as “Critical infrastructure.” All City employees are “on-call” or in “stand-by” mode, which means they must be ready to come to work when called upon. Residents will see no service cut-offs nor will they have late fees throughout May 13, 2020.

The new resolution reiterates the importance of social distancing from businesses that are not essential. Essential businesses include grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, and medical. People are asked to keep at least 6 feet of distance between each person.

The Mayor and City Council ask that you continue to follow the guidance of President Trump, Governor Kemp and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Avoid public gatherings of more than 10 people, stay at home if possible – especially if you feel sick – contact your primary care provider before traveling to a clinic or emergency room, wash your hands frequently, disinfect often touched surfaces, and avoid physical contact.

