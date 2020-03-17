City of Grovetown changes how it will receive payments for utility bills during COVID-19 pandemic

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Grovetown city leaders are working to change their process for utility payments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those who pay utilities within the city of Grovetown are asked to pay by phone, online, mail, or by using the drive through at the Utilities Department.

Officials with the city said,

” Our hope is to decrease the number of walk-in payments at City Hall”.

The Mayor and City administrator have decided there will be no water cut offs for late fees/non payments through the end of April.

“City leaders continue to monitor COVID-19, daily. The City has already implemented several changes in order to help keep our citizens and staff safe. We will continue to adapt as more news regarding the coronavirus presents itself to our administration. We thank you for your understanding as we keep track of this statewide health emergency. ”

