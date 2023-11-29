GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – The City of Grovetown is canceling its Christmas parade scheduled for Saturday, December 2nd.

Their Facebook post reads:

It is with deep regret and much consideration that we must cancel our 49th annual Christmas Parade this Saturday, due to the inclement weather forecast throughout the weekend. The safety of our attendees, staff, and participants is of the utmost importance, and we want to put on the best event possible for our City. Unfortunately, that is not possible this weekend.

In regard to the Christmas Festival, we are postponing this event until Friday, December 8th, 2023, from 5PM-9PM at Liberty Park. We encourage everyone to come out and celebrate the holiday season with us on this date!

Several other events have been rescheduled due to the incoming rain: