BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) — The City of Barnwell and a number of other organizations are working to help families during the pandemic.

The groups are hosting a drive-thru food bank on Saturday, April 18 tarting at 12 at 10588 Dunbarton Boulevard in Barnwell.

We’re told it will consist of perishable and non-perishable items.

You’re asked to stay in your vehicle.

Lunch for 200 families will also be provided.