City of Bamberg officials announce Master Plan

BAMBERG, S.C. (WJBF) — Bamberg Mayor Nancy Foster was sworn in this week for another term as mayor.

She says she won’t stay on very long after she completes this term but it’s a project she wanted to work on before walking away.

“We’re going to start with a museum and maybe a little amphitheater where that green, we put a green space with a little amphitheater there next to the museum,” Mayor Nancy Foster told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk.

The City of Bamberg is working to revitalize its downtown area. The City recently announced a downtown Master Plan. One part of it plans to bring in a welcome center along with some type of tourist attraction.

“All the owners at this point have been notified that they’re going to have to bring their buildings up to code any when does that have to be replaced if they don’t want to place when they have to put some artwork that had to do something decorative,” Foster shared.

The plan is years in the making. “We worked with the County on that and we have just gotten a plan for some streetscapes and trying to recruit or make sure we have certain types of businesses down there. You know, so we’re looking at that,” the mayor said.

Back in 2019, viewers told Shawn about some of the amenities they would like to see in the area. including a pond. Some also said they would like to see the fence along Hwy 301 removed.

“That’s a federal highway and we’ve asked the traffic to be rerouted. But the highway department is not in agreement with that,” Foster recalled. “They just fight us tooth and nail on rerouting those big trucks. That’s part of the problem with the building is those big trucks causing the wear and tear on the buildings from those big trucks,” she added.

Mayor Foster says that a price tag for the overall project is not yet known. We’re told the city has received a grant of 50-thousand dollars but they are still looking for more. “Museum-type grants and that type thing. So it’s a process, but we’ll get there,” she added.

We also learned $150,000 has been put to the side for the welcome center and tourism building.

The plan is the final product of several plans including working with Lower Savannah Council of Government and Smart Growth America & Southeastern Housing and input from the public,” Foster shared.