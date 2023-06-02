AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The city of Augusta continues to update residents in reference to the computer system outage.

According to a notice sent out by the city, after continued work with the internal IT team and outside cybersecurity specialists, the investigation has determined that an unauthorized actor gained access to certain computer systems.

The city of Augusta states that there has been no communication with the cybercrime group that has claimed responsibility for this incident.

According to the city of Augusta, these are the following services that are functioning and available for city residents at this time:

Augusta 311 is receiving service requests and forwarding them to the appropriate department.

Augusta Transit is operating as normal

Augusta Utilities is proceeding with billing and processing payments as normal

Environmental Services is picking up trash as scheduled.

Finance Department payroll and vendor check processing.

Planning & Development is handling requests in person at all locations only.

Public Safety all essential functions are operational (911, fire, Animal Services)

Tax Commissioner’s Office is temporarily not processing property taxes. For now, the office only handles motor vehicle transactions, such as tag renewal payments. Residents can make motor vehicle transactions in person or using the kiosks at the South Augusta Tag Office, 3463A Peach Orchard Road, and in the Kroger on Washington Road, 2801 Washington Road. Residents can email their questions regarding property taxes and motor vehicle transactions at tagrequests@augustaga.gov.

The City of Augusta wants to inform residents that this is an ongoing, thorough investigation that will determine the extent to which any sensitive, personal information may have been impacted by this incident, and officials state that the city is committed to taking all appropriate actions to notify any impacted individuals identified.