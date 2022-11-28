AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The City of Augusta is bringing in the holidays with a Christmas Light-Up Spectacular and Tree Lighting event.

The festivities will be held from 4pm to 7pm in the Augusta Common on Saturday, December 3, 2022.

The lighting of the Christmas tree and fireworks show will begin at 6:15pm.

Activities include a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, a train ride, the WBBQ Kids Christmas Village with crafts, and the Mayor’s Christmas Card Contest.

Entertainment will be provided by the Richmond County Board of Education’s elementary and middle school students.

Admission is free.