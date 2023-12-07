AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The city of Augusta is teaming up with another major city to provide an alternative to help the less fortunate.

According to the office of the city of Augusta, Augusta will be teaming up with the Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless to provide an alternative to panhandling in Richmond County.

According to the official release, Give Change That Counts Initiative is an alternate program in Richmond County.

Organizers say this new initiative is an education program developed by the Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless, which aims to educate residents and visitors to give meaningful change by supporting local charities that provide supportive services for homeless individuals and families.

According to the City of Augusta office, officials from Augusta, Georgia, and the Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless will hold a press conference and ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2 P.M. on Friday, December 8th in the Foyer of the Commission Chamber in the Augusta Municipal Building to officially introduce the program.