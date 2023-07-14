AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The City of Augusta says all systems are go as they’ve returned all computer systems and services to full functionality, following a system wide network disruption in May.

Investigators said in June that an unauthorized actor gained access to certain Augusta computer systems, affecting a number of services including 311 and payment transactions.

“It’s a great day in Augusta,” said Mayor Garnett L. Johnson. “Thank you to our IT Department, and all City Departments, for helping respond promptly to meet the needs of our constituents in this trying time. I’m proud to announce that because we trusted the work of our experts and put processes in place to protect our citizens and their data, we are back to functioning at full capacity.”

The investigation determining what, if any, personal information was impacted by the incident is ongoing.