AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- It’s a house built in 1895 and belonged to Reverend Charles T. Walker. It’s a landmark in the Laney Walker district.

“Reverend Walker was a very important person in Augusta and not only in Augusta really he was a world wide figure at one point,” said Eric Montgomery, Historic Augusta Inc. Executive Director

Rev. Charles T. Walker was a prominent preacher in Augusta, known for his evangelism and community service.

Walker owned a home on Laney Walker Blvd. until his death in 1921. Historic Augusta bought the house in 2016 to save it.

“We cobbled together some of our own funds and then grant funds from places like the 1772 foundation in New England and we also got money from the Knox Foundation here in Augusta and a little bit from the national trust for historic preservation a couple grants that they have “ said Montgomery.

Now, the city of Augusta has purchased the home, in hopes to keep Rev. Walker’s legacy alive.

“This program, the Laney Walker Bethlehem revitalization program, is actually the name saint of Reverend C.T. Walker, and it just makes sense to preserve these structures in the community under the revitalization program,” said Shanna Carkhum, Augusta Housing and Community Development.

Rev. C.T. Walker is also the founder of Tabernacle Baptist Church.

“His legacy lives on Tabernacle Baptist Church has one of the largest congregations to date honored to leadership of Charles Goodman so it just didn’t start with the Mr. Walker himself,” said Carkhum.

“So not only did they name the street for both of them but the neighborhood which is also in historic District, so you got the Laney Walker boulevard you got Laney Walker historic district you got the Laney Walker neighborhood, and you got the Charles T. Walker Elementary school over on Wrightsboro Road,” said Montgomery.

While it’s not certain what the home will be used for, Carkum says it will be put to good use for the community.

“The interior of the home started the preservation process so the interior facade will remain the same but right now we’re transitioning into economic development so we’re looking for the home to be an economic vessel within the community with a different end use,” said Carkum.

If you want to learn more or have questions about the home, you can contact Augusta Housing and Community Development.