AUGUSTA, Georgia (WJBF) — Augusta residents can now provide their input when it comes to the money spent in the city of Augusta.

According to city officials, The Augusta on Display Fiscal Year 2023 budget survey is open for residents to share their feedback with city leaders on allocating tax dollars.

According to the press release, the feedback from the survey will be taken into consideration for the city’s upcoming 2023 budget.

The news release also states that residents are also invited to attend Augusta on Display, a citywide event that allows the public to get more information on the services offered by the City of Augusta and give feedback on the City’s proposed 2023 budget.

The free community forum will be held at the Robert Howard Community Center located at 103 Diamond Lakes Way in Hephzibah, Georgia from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M.

To begin the survey, you can click here.

The online document will be available until July 31, 2022.

