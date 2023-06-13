AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The investigation continues after a computer system outage in the city of Augusta.

According to the official release, the ongoing investigation has determined that an unauthorized actor gained access to certain Augusta computer systems, and authorities state that at no pint did Augusta or its representatives communicated with the cyber crime group that claimed responsibility for this incident.

Officials say that many of Augusta’s network and service operations are fully operational, but three systems are still in the process of being restored: Geographic Information Systems

(GIS), the enterprise asset management system that depends upon GIS, and the solid

waste operations system.

According to officials, these services are expected to be restored within the next two

weeks.