AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- It’s the abandoned property that people on Mt. Auburn Street have been driving by for the last 12 years. But now, it will serve a new purpose.

The Weed School was used as a space for education and learning for 75 years. It’s been closed since 2011, but now the city has bought the property to bring new life to the Sand Hills Community.

Augusta Housing and Community Development Director Hawthorne Welcher says the city bought the property to bring economic development activities to the area–and it couldn’t make him happier.

“I’m just so happy that we have the leadership. From the mayor, to the commission, to all those in the administration who saw confidence in the path. We call it a pivot. We bought it because of community economic development,” said Welcher.

The Housing Department has been working with several organizations to bring that development to the neighborhood.

Some of those include the Sand Hills Urban Development, Vital Steps, and the Augusta Land Bank.

The City used funding from a U.S. Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant to purchase the property–a cost of $1.3 million.

Now that they have the property, HCD is taking things one day at a time.

“Its acquisition was done in partnership with the community, what the community is, and what the community shall continue to be. So when you talk about Weed School and what it could be, we’re not there yet,” said Hawthorne.

While that new purpose is still up in the air, the idea is making those in the community very happy.

“It makes me feel very good, because we are a historic community, and this piece of property is historic as well. And the mere fact that multiple things could possibly be going here means a lot to us,” said Veronica Bogans.

The Administrator’s Office says the city wants the 2.2-acre property to one day become a gathering point for the whole neighborhood.

The office says there is a possibility of it being a mixed-used development to enhance livability in the area, but it will not be used for public housing.

Welcher says no matter what the property turns into, he hopes it will bring smiles to everyone in the community.

“So, we want to make this a central point. We want to make pretty much a point where we have commercial development. We want to bring about jobs, we want to bring out some leisure type of activity. But we want this to be a gathering point, a central point, a nucleus and economic stimulant for all,” said Welcher.

Welcher says the next step is to get feedback from those in the community about what they would like to see happen with the property.

Representatives from HCD and the Administrator’s Office will hold meetings during the first and second quarter of next year.