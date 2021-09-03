City of Augusta, AU honor lives lost on 9/11 20th anniversary with memorial service, 5K

FILE – In this Sept. 11, 2017, file photo, the Tribute in Light illuminates in the sky above the Lower Manhattan area of New York, as seen from across the Hudson River in Jersey City, N.J. The coronavirus pandemic has reshaped how the U.S. is observing the anniversary of 9/11. The terror attacks’ 19th anniversary will be marked Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, by dueling ceremonies at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza and a corner nearby in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, File)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The City of Augusta and Augusta University are partnering to honor lives that were lost during the terrorist attacks on 9/11 with a memorial ceremony and charitable 5K Walk/Run on the 20th anniversary.

There ceremony will be held September 11th at 8:00 am at Douglas Barnard Amphitheatre on Augusta University’s Summerville campus. A 5K Walk/Run around the campus will take place immediately following the ceremony.

Featured speakers include, City Administrator Odie Donald II and Augusta Fire Chief/EMA Director Antonio Burden. There will also be a performance by the Davidson School of Fine Arts band, and the presentation of colors by the Augusta Fire, Richmond County Sheriff, and Augusta University ROTC Honor Guard. There will also be food trucks at the event.

EMA Director Antonio Burden said, “It’s important to remember all of the lives lost and the efforts made by first responders to save countless others during the attacks. “The partnership with Augusta University has brought a new energy to this event, and we’re hoping people who attend the event will appreciate it.”

NewsChannel 6’s very own Dee Griffin will be the Master of Ceremonies.

Proceeds from the 5K will go to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which supports families who lost loved ones during the attack and active military service members.