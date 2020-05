AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The City of Aiken will be cutting off water for non-payment on Monday, May 25.

We’re told the cut off will begin starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 26.

“If your account is 2 months or more past due, your address could be on our cut off list. Your payment of the full past due balance can be paid in our office, online or by mail before this date,” officials said.

If you have questions, contact the Finance Department at 803-642-7603 and choose option 2.