City of Aiken to resume public meetings in Council Chambers

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The City of Aiken will resume public meetings in council chambers at the municipal building.

The City’s Emergency Ordinance 03232020, allowing for meetings to be held electronically by Aiken City Council and City Boards and Commissions, expired on Saturday, May 23.

When meetings resume, seating will be placed 6 feet apart to maintain social distancing.

Public attendance is welcomed at these meetings. The City is requesting that meeting attendees depart from the chamber after their agenda item has been addressed due to limited seating availability.

The next scheduled meetings are: