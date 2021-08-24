City of Aiken storm water relief project is underway

Aiken, SC (WJBF)- The Storm Water Relief project in Aiken is underway. Monday, August 23, crews began clearing land in the downtown area.

Construction will be taking place for about a year on the corner of Laurens Street SW and South Boundary Avenue. Workers will be installing two large containers to trap and redistribute storm water that accumulates there.

Once that is complete they will create a greenspace with new shrubs, trees, sod and flowers. Aiken City Manager, Stuart Bedenbaugh said the new containers and pump will help relieve flooding in the area.

Greenspace Plans. Courtesy City of Aiken

“It will take approximately one year, and when complete it will be two large underground vaults that will capture all the storm water. This is sort of the lowest point in our downtown area feeding into the Hitchcock woods and then it will be controlled releases of storm water into the woods.”

He said that area is a basin that collects a lot of water and it floods during heavy rains. The project will resolve the flooding issues in the area and help control erosion in the woods.

“Imagine looking at an aerial of a lot of turtlebacks. So, you know, obviously water flows from the highest point to the lowest point and picks up velocity as it goes down. This will address that. It will be controlled release. It will be collected in vaults. The two vaults collectively are the size of approximately 25 football fields.”

Once construction of the vaults is completed, the greenspace will be created with a sidewalk leading to Hitchcock Woods.

Bedenbaugh says that the construction in the area may cause traffic delays and advises drivers to plan accordingly.