AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation & Tourism (PRT) Department will hold swim lessons for all ages taught by Red Cross certified instructors.

Youth swim lessons are held in two-week sessions Monday – Thursday. The make-up day for rained-out youth lessons will be held on Fridays.

New this year, Adult lessons are held in a three-week program on Tuesdays and Thursdays by Instructor Andy Dyer.

Registration opens Monday, May 8th, at the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center, located at 400 Kershaw Street NE in Aiken.

Swim lessons for children and adults is $30 per person.

The program has a limited capacity so participants are encouraged to register in advance.

Applications for Fun Funds Youth Scholarship are available to help offset the swim lesson cost for those who qualify.

Individuals needing special assistance to participate should notify PRT Administrative Office 48 hours in advance.

Youth Swim Lessons:

Session 1 June 12 – June 23

Session 2 June 26 – July 7

Session 3 July 10 – July 21

Time Skill levels

4:15 pm Toddlers (Ages 5 and under)

5:00 pm Levels 1-2 (Ages 6-17)

5:45 pm Levels 3-4 (Ages 6-17)

6:30 pm Therapeutic (Children with disabilities; Ages 17 and under)

Adult Swim Lessons:

Time Skill levels

6:30 pm Adults (Ages 18 and older)

Lessons

Session 1 June 6 – June 22

For more information, call 803-642-7634.