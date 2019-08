AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Road repairs will soon take place near the Aiken Mall.

The City of Aiken Engineering and Utilities Department will perform asphalt repairs on Monday, August 5.

Both mall entrance lanes on East Gate Drive at Whiskey Road to be temporarily closed from 7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The mall exit lanes to Whiskey Road will not be affected, officials say.