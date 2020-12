AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — All City of Aiken Government offices will close early on Friday, December 11.

The closure at 12 p.m. is due to an “employee event,” officials said on social media.

Offices will reopen on Monday, December 14 at 8:10 a.m.

Garbage, Recycling, and Yard Debris pickup service will not be affected.