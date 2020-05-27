City meetings with the public to resume in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Things never slowed down for government leaders in Aiken. They have been meeting virtually or at a distance to get business done during this pandemic but now an emergency ordinance has expired and the public can come to city meetings

“We’ve been very cautious and been very careful to follow directives from the state and the federal government,” said Stuart Bedenbaugh, City Manager.

Socially distant, Aiken’s Board of Zoning Appeals held the city’s first public meeting Tuesday. The construction of a new bed and breakfast in town also an addition to the Kisner’s property was debated.

Bedenbaugh said, “Certainly, we want to give folks that want to come to any meeting the opportunity to come to the meeting and make public comment.”

All meetings with the Aiken City Council, City Boards, and Commissions are reopened for the public. Several government-owned facilities like City Hall are too.

Bedenbaugh explained, “We’ve put some barriers, clear barriers between those employees that work with the public from a desk or a counter. And for our customers and employees’ sake we are cleaning common entrances and areas and restrooms regularly.”

If you’re looking for something fun to do, you’re in luck.

“We will be reopening our facilities this weekend. Our recreational facilities this weekend for use. Be it playgrounds, tennis centers, basketball courts, and other facilities,” said Bedenbaugh.

The Design Review Board will meet with the public on June 2. The next Aiken City Council meeting with the public is on June 8. For a full list of future meetings, click or tap here.