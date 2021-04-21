City looking at big costs for Engineering office and LEC demo

AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) – When commissioners make a decision, it is a question taxpayers rightfully ask… how much is this going to cost?

When it comes to the Traffic Engineering office move and the demolition of 401 Walton Way a lot more than expected.

The Augusta Traffic Engineering office on Eagles Way is getting ready to move, heading to the old city stables on Broad Street.

The City swapped the property with the school board for the old Houghton School.

“We got a great deal in the swap with the Board of Education, we got Craig-Houghton elementary that in my mind off sets any costs,” said Commissioner Sammie Sias.

This move is going to be costly, the price tag to get the stables ready is one and half million dollars. Commissioners didn’t know this when they approve the land swap.

“The amount of money it’s going to cost to do it is really concerning. You know, this is one of those points where we depend on staff to let us know the conditions of these buildings,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

The city of Augusta knew the condition of the old law enforcement center and one point five million in sales tax money was approved to tear it down.

The bids were opened three weeks ago and we’ve learned they are 300 thousand dollars over budget, the old LEC has been used by film crews and some want to rent it to movie makers make up the shortfall.

“And all of the rental money generated from the movie rental of it could be put into a special blow it up fund until they gain that 300 thousand,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

“No, the demolition of 401 will proceed the funding will come from somewhere else I’m sure,” said Commissioner Garrett.

Now city officials say they will find they will find the money to do these projects, of course it will come at the expense of other city plans.