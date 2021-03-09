City leaders want committee to negotiate on ambulance service

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) When it comes to ambulance service in Augusta some city leaders believe a sub committee to engage in talks with Gold Cross is the best route to take.

“We did need a good negotiating committee they’re asking for 600 thousand dollars is ridiculous without providing any information and data for the services they provide,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

Gold Cross is the state designated ambulance provider for Augusta, two years ago the city entered into an agreement, paying the company a 650 thousand dollars subsidy this year, but Gold Cross wants to begin re-negotiating that deal.

“ Right now we’re going to hold on and see what negotiations are going to be what we can work out what will take place there maybe an increase in services there maybe other things on the table,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

Some commissioners do not want to see a large group conduct the negotiations that will include talking about increasing the subsidy because the city is no longer providing the three ambulances it said it would under the current deal.

“It definitely goes up I don’t know what that fee is but I think this is where the Administrator and Gold Cross and legal can all sit down work that out and come back to commission without the commission being involved in that process,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

But it looks like solving Augusta’s ambulance issues will be a group project in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.

The Administrative Services Committee voting to recommend a five member committee of commissioners to join with the administrator and city attorney in negotiating with Gold Cross.