City leaders support Augusta for state veterans cemetery

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Augusta leaders look to make a push to be the home for a state veterans cemetery.

Former mayor Bob Young going before a commission committee in support of the plan

Young proposed the idea when he was mayor twenty years ago.Some commissioners say with our large veteran population one of the state’s veterans cemeteries should be here.

“It doesn’t make sense for veterans who have to be buried in a cemetery 50 to 100 miles away from here and when the loved ones wants to go visit them it creates a hardship for them,” says Commissioner Bill Fennoy.



The Public Services committee approved having the city attorney and administrator draft a resolution of Augusta’s support for a state veterans cemetery.