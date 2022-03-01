AUGUSTA, G.A. (WJBF) – City leaders are now responding to the Governor signing Senate Bill 457 and 458 into law. Members of the AD HOC committee who reviewed the lines originally drawn by a consultant in Atlanta are now firing back at Governor Brian Kemp.

“I clearly see that the map that was chosen by all the committee members present was the fairest map in its current state,” said Commissioner Alvin Mason during the press conference.

But Commissioner Mason says that was not the map that was signed into law by Governor Brian Kemp. Now Mason and School Board Member Venus Cain are calling for Governor Kemp to step down.

“No, you’re not going to represent people of color and ignore us anymore,” said AD HOC committee member Venus Cain.

Mason says, “You had the opportunity in the palm of your hands by the stroke of a pen to veto those maps but instead you signed them into law. So, I say here today as we stand strong side by side. We have a solid chain here and this chain will not be broke. No matter the decision you made we will still be here to vote you out.”

With the redistricting maps that were re-drawn by State, Senators Max Burns, Lee Anderson, and Mark Newton, Commissioner Alvin Mason says he lost around 50 percent of his voting blocks, just a week before qualifying.

Mason says, “And that is not fair under any circumstances.”

“None of us here locally had any input except for the local delegation so at the end of the day I think the local delegation should have more say in what their opinion is on it,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

But even with the new lines, parts of the Summerville neighborhood would be split into District 1. Many peoplle were expecting for a lawsuit to come out of today’s meeting, but Mason says not yet.

NewsChannel 6 did reach out to Governor Kemp’s office for a response to today’s press conference and have not heard back yet. As for talks of a lawsuit, the city may have to wait until another municipality files to take this to court.