City leaders, others working toward the future in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The City of Aiken is moving right along when it comes to bringing new business and new opportunities for the people who live there. AECOM has put together a roadmap of sorts to help city leaders drive growth and investment into the All America City.

“Having a plan does give us that roadmap of where we want to go. It’s a definitive statement from council. This is where we would like to see you go. So it will efficiently allow us to use our time to try to achieve those goals,” City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk.

The action plan calls for attracting and retaining residents but not only being a destination for retirees, but an area to bring in and keep younger families and young single professionals. It also is working to identify target areas for growth and development including downtown and the city’s north side.

“First and foremost, of course, we want to continue to be responsive to the needs of our small business community and also to continue infrastructure improvements and infrastructure access and also focus on the downtown improvements, both residential opportunities, and commercial opportunities.”

The multiple-page report prepared by AECOM also revealed that the city does not feel prepared to leverage key investments within the region.

A number of funding sources could be made available to put the recommendations in place. “Annual recurring funds, also 1 percent capital projects, sales tax funds, and also supplemental funds that could come from other sources such as the potential funding from the settlement funds related to the MOX project at srs.

Council is expected to take up the issue at its next meeting on March 22.

“This plan will be before the council for adoption, and then we’ll be off and running. We’re already sort of working on some of these issues just very informally at this point, internally with staff to try to map that out,” Bedenbaugh added.

If you would like to look at the plans from immediate goals to long term goals, you can access that, here: https://edoc.cityofaikensc.gov/WebLink/DocView.aspx?id=552666&dbid=0&repo=City-of-Aiken-LF&cr=1