City leaders, others break ground on new Public Safety Fire Station One in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — It’s nearly three acres of property And soon it’ll be a new resource for both residents and the folks who work at the Public Safety Department in North Augusta.

It’s been a long time coming to get plans into place for the new North Augusta Public Safety Fire Station One.

“We had some good debate. But I think, in the long run, we’re making big progress today,” Mayor Bob Pettit told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk.

“There were a lot of mixed feelings, a lot of passionate views about the other location I think this is a great compromise and ultimately a win-win for everybody, Councilman Kevin Toole shared.

The new nearly 4 million dollar facility will include a number of new features including being able to house the modern fire equipment that the department uses to provide service to the community.

“Our current facility was built in the 1950s and our officers and firefighters deserve way better than that. So I’m excited for it to break ground, and I’m gonna push hopefully so we can get our headquarters broken ground this year as well, too,” Councilman Eric Presnell said.

“We don’t have the size to put some of our newer apparatuses in. So this will all accommodate those things that we’re looking for, you know, in a state of the art facility,” Chief John Thomas revealed.

Response times could be less with the new location, too. Officials say if you were to draw a radius around the current fire station one, you could see a five-minute response time. A large portion of it would be right across the river and into Georgia. “So, by moving up here in essence, that same response time would be fully in the City and we’ll be able to respond to residents in this area much more quickly,” Pettit added.

The contractor is SD Clifton Construction — a name known in the CSRA. “We’ve been in Augusta for 33 years. We’ve done a little bit of work here and there in North Augusta, wanting to expand, grow a little bit, and we’re excited about a larger opportunity here and just to be able to work with the City of North Augusta again,” Vice President of Clifton Construction Rob Clifton said.

The fire station will use the same prototype set up and layout as fire station number three.

The project is expected to be completed in spring 2022.