City enters agreement with company for events at Lake Olmstead Stadium

The spotlight is ready to shine on Lake Olmstead Stadium, once again. [A- () (

Commissioners approving a ten year deal with a Los Vegas based production company to bring concerts and other events to the old ball park,

It will kick off Masters week where the company “C-4 live” will present several events including a concert Saturday night, followed by other events during the rest of the year.

” It’s an exciting announcement here today they bring a lot of experience with the different venues they run as an organization in Vegas and they help with the super bowl each year this is just an exciting opportunity for the city of Augusta,” says Mayor Pro-Tem Sean Frantom.

No names of any acts for Masters week,have been released nor how much money the city and the company plan to put into the stadium to make upgrades.